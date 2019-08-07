VIDEO: VH1 Shares Clip From LOVE AND HIP HOP HOLLYWOOD

Aug. 7, 2019  

The cast reacts to A1's attempt at keeping Jason Lee from publishing a blog post about a past hookup, then the cast analyzes Lyrica's tense homecoming.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood follows newcomers and returning series veterans striving to claim their place as Hollywood's elite. In this city, the betrayal cuts deeper, the shade grows darker, and the stakes are higher than ever before. Veteran cast members include Teairra Mari, Moniece, Nikki, Brooke, A1, Lyrica, Princess, Ray J and Kimberly (formerly known as K. Michelle).

