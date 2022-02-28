VIDEO: Universal Debuts WE WILL BE MONSTERS Fornite Series Trailer

For the first time ever, audiences will be able to watch the entire series of We Will Be Monsters on its own dedicated virtual theater within Fortnite on February 25.

Through an epic journey, audiences will be introduced to The Wolf Man, The Mummy and Frankenstein along with other classic Universal Monsters, reimagined to reflect a diversity of global backgrounds. Watch as the group of outcasts reclaim their power and rewrite their own narratives in this exclusive four-episode mini-series.

On February 25, all four episodes will be exclusively released on Fortnite in a dedicated virtual theater, then live streamed on the Universal Monsters Official TikTok Channel. On Monday, February 28 all four episodes will be available across the Universal Monsters' social and digital channels.

Fortnite gamers will have access to the cosmetic skins of the reimagined Bride of Frankenstein, Classic Mummy and Classic Frankenstein for a limited time as a celebration of the full mini-series debut.

The series features cast members Chemon Theys (Bride of Frankenstein), Jerome Velinsky (Dracula), Joey Vieira (Wolfman), Emmy Saheki (The Mummy), Victory Ndukwe (Frankenstein's Monster) and Glaston Toft (Van Helsing).

Universal Pictures in partnership with Epic Games, present We Will Be Monsters.

Watch the new trailer here: