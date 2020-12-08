VIDEO: Tony Romo Imitates Brady, Manning and Favre on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Tony talks about hanging out with Jimmy at Willie Nelson’s house.
Tony talks about hanging out with Jimmy at Willie Nelson's house, the start of his broadcasting career, playing a teenager on Madden, and he imitates the stances of NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady, Peyton Manning & Brett Favre.
Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!
