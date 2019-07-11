VIDEO: The Gang is Together Again in BH90210 on FOX

Jul. 11, 2019  

FOX has shared the first preview of BH90210! The series comes with a big twist: Priestley, Garth, Ziering, Carteris, Green and Spelling will play heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama - with a healthy dose of irreverence - that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.

Watch the preview below!

Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it's time to get a "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast - whom the whole world watched grow up together - attempts to continue from where they left off?

BH90210 premieres August 7th only on FOX!

