VIDEO: Tan France Talks French Tucks on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Mar. 4, 2020  

Tan France chats with Jimmy about the strange ways fans interact with him in public, clarifies that he's a designer, not a stylist, and breaks down his Netflix competition series, Next in Fashion.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

