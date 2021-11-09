VIDEO: Stephanie Beatriz Sings in New ENCANTO Clip

A new clip of Stephanie Beatriz singing a song from "Encanto" has been released! "Welcome to THE FAMILY Madrigal" was written by Lin Manuel Miranda as one of the eight new original songs in the film. The Encanto soundtrack is set to be released on November 19, before the film's November 24 release.

Watch the new clip below!

In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in THE FAMILY with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope. THE VOICE cast also includes John Leguizamo, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan.

The film features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") and is directed by Byron Howard ("Zootopia," "Tangled") and Jared Bush (co-director "Zootopia"), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer "The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez") and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino.