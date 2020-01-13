VIDEO: Snap Original PLAYERS Available Now

In the scripted drama Players, Nash Brooks, son of famed NBA player Oscar Brooks and a rising star himself, relocates from Indiana to LA when his Dad is traded. No longer a big fish in a small pond, he has to prove his worth at a fancy west LA private school where he's not even guaranteed a starting spot on the basketball team. Produced by Loud Media and One Push.

Watch the trailer below.

Snap Originals are Shows made exclusively for Snapchat and created by some of the world's greatest storytellers and made for the unique behaviors of mobile. Like all Shows on Snapchat, they are vertical full screen, fast-paced and hyper-visual, featuring graphics, split screens, quick cuts and more - and it's been a big success. Over the past year the time spent watching Shows on Snapchat every day more than tripled.





