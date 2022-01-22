VIDEO: Sir Kenneth Branagh Talks Embarrassing Stage Moments on GRAHAM NORTON SHOW

Sir Kenneth Branagh appeared yesterday on The Graham Norton Show, talking about his performance as Francis of Assisi in which he had to take off his clothes to be "born again" in accordance with his role. Much to his dismay, his grandmother was in the audience. Watch the award-winning actor tell the full story below!

Branagh trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London; in 2015 he succeeded Richard Attenborough as its president. He has been nominated for five Academy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards; he has won three BAFTAs and two Emmy Awards. He was appointed a Knight Bachelor in the 2012 Birthday Honours and knighted on 9 November 2012. He was made a Freeman of his native city of Belfast in January 2018. In 2020, he was listed at number 20 on The Irish Times list of Ireland's greatest film actors.



Branagh has both directed and starred in several film adaptations of William Shakespeare's plays, including Henry V (1989), Much Ado About Nothing (1993), Othello (1995), Hamlet (1996), Love's Labour's Lost (2000), and As You Like It (2006). He was nominated for Academy Awards for Best Actor and Best Director for Henry V and for Best Adapted Screenplay for Hamlet.