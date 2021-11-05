VIDEO: Showtime to Present EVEN MORE FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE

The hit comedy showcase Funny Women of a Certain Age makes its return to SHOWTIME with a third comedy special, Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age. Emmy nominee and SAG Award winner Teri Hatcher (Desperate Housewives) leads a cast of female comedy veterans in her debut comedy special for a night of over-the-top uninhibited stand-up.

The hour-long special also stars Carole Montgomery, Wendy Liebman, Monique Marvez, Leighann Lord and Marsha Warfield, who talk sex, dating and how they hilariously made it through the pandemic. Filmed at the Irvine Improv in Orange County, California, Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age premieres on Wednesday, November 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age is part of a monthly comedy showcase in New York and Los Angeles hosted by creator Montgomery, a well-known fixture on the comedy scene who has performed for more than 40 years. She's made numerous television appearances, including Politically Incorrect and Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, starred in two long-running Las Vegas revues and made nearly a dozen tours around the world for Armed Forces Entertainment, performing for our troops.

Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age is a Killer Bunny Entertainment production. Carole Montgomery, Dave Goldberg and Robert Cea serve as executive producers.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.

Watch the new trailer here: