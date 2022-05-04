VIDEO: Showtime Shares THE CHI Season Five Trailer

SHOWTIME has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated fifth season of its hit drama series THE CHI, which will return with its first new episode on Friday, June 24, available on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. THE CHI, from 20th Television (HOMELAND), is currently in production on 10 episodes in Chicago.

This season on THE CHI delves deeply into the many joys and complications of Black love: relationships, children, career, community and self. Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Tiff (Hannaha Hall) forge ahead as co-parents, while Tiff grows closer with Rob (Iman Shumpert).

Kevin (Alex Hibbert) finds new love in an unexpected place, while Jake (Michael V. Epps) and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) try to resolve things with Jemma (Judae'a Brown) and Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale). New mom Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) works to build her life with baby Ronnie, while Nina (Tyla Abercrumbie) and Dre (Miriam A. Hyman) work at rebuilding their union as they support Lynae (Zara Primer).

Jada (Yolonda Ross) assesses her life post-cancer and where Suede (Bernard Gilbert) fits, while Darnell (Rolando Boyce) considers the past for guidance on his future with Dom (La La Anthony). Roselyn's (Kandi Burruss) new pet project places her at odds with Tracy (Tai Davis). Meanwhile, with a push from Douda (Curtiss Cook) and a helping hand from Shaad (Jason Weaver), Trig (Luke James) considers a political run that might help his city, but at what cost to him and his family?

Produced entirely in its namesake city, THE CHI is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the SOUTH SIDE of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Season five cast includes Jacob Latimore (Like a Boss), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (Treme), Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook (West Side Story).

Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver and Iman Shumpert are set to return as guest stars for season five, along with Nia Jervier (Dear White People, Twenties), Carolyn Michelle Smith (Russian Doll, House of Cards), L'lerrét Jazelle, and Antonyah Allen.

Along with Emmy® winner Lena Waithe (Twenties, Boomerang), the series is executive produced by Academy Award® and Emmy winner Common (Selma), Aaron Kaplan (A Million Little Things, The Neighborhood), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad Productions, Jewel Coronel and showrunner Justin Hillian.

Watch the new trailer here: