VIDEO: Showtime Shares RAY DONOVAN: THE MOVIE Trailer

SHOWTIME has released the trailer and key art for RAY DONOVAN: THE MOVIE, set to premiere on Friday, January 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will replay across all platforms on Saturday, January 15 at 8:15 p.m. and Sunday, January 16 at 8:15 p.m.

The film follows the hit drama series' seven-season run on the network and stars Liev Schreiber in his EmmyÂ® nominated role. Schreiber also co-wrote the script with series showrunner David Hollander, who directed the film.

Original cast members reprising their roles include Eddie Marsan as Ray's brother Terry, Dash Mihok as Ray's brother Bunchy, Pooch Hall as the Donovan's half-brother Daryll, Kerris Dorsey as Ray's daughter Bridget, Katherine Moennig as Lena, along with Kerry Condon as Molly Sullivan and OscarÂ® winner Jon Voight as Mickey Donovan. During its 82-episode run from 2013 to 2020, the series earned multiple Emmy, Writers Guild and Critics' Choice award nominations.

The new film picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago.

The RAY DONOVAN film is executive produced by David Hollander, Liev Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro.

