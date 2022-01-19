VIDEO: Showtime Releases WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT COSBY Trailer

Showtime released the official trailer for the upcoming four-part docuseries WE NEED TO TALK About Cosby, from Emmy-winning director W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell).

Offering an in-depth look at the revolutionary career and personal descent of Bill Cosby, WE NEED TO TALK About Cosby will screen at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22, ahead of its Showtime premiere on Sunday, January 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. All episodes will be available across all Showtime streaming and VOD platforms on January 30.

Cosby, the renowned comedian, actor, philanthropist and African American icon, who for decades was revered as "America's Dad," has gained infamy as a criminal defendant in a sexual-assault prosecution. The series explores the complex story of Cosby's life and work, weighing his actions against his indisputable global influence through interviews with comedians, cultural commentators, journalists and women who share their most personal, harrowing encounters with Cosby. Through archival footage, Cosby reveals who he may have been all along - the antithesis of the principled, public figure who became a hero, not only to African American people but to all people.

The four-parter sheds new light on Cosby's cultural contributions and impact at the height of his disgrace - accused of rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery and other misconduct by more than 60 women as far back as nearly 60 years. Bell, who grew up idolizing Cosby, unpacks how Cosby's desire for power, which propelled his professional success, could be the same driving force that motivated his alleged crimes against women. WE NEED TO TALK About Cosby peels back complex layers, portraying the genius performer, philanthropist and role model, contrasted by the accused sexual predator that now defines him. It offers viewers the chance to reconsider Cosby's mark in a society where rape culture, toxic masculinity, capitalism and white supremacy are shaping how we re-evaluate sex, power and agency.

We Need to Talk About Cosby is a Boardwalk Pictures Production in association with WKB Industries for Showtime, directed by W. Kamau Bell. The series is executive produced by Bell, Andrew Fried, KATIE A. King, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn and Sarina Roma. KING also serves as showrunner and Geraldine Porras serves as a co-executive producer.