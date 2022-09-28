Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Showtime Releases New Trailer for THE LINCOLN PROJECT

The series will premiere on October 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

SHOWTIME has released a new trailer for THE LINCOLN PROJECT, a five-part docuseries following the members of the Lincoln Project over the course of the 2020 election and its aftermath.

The series will premiere on October 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and episodes will air back-to-back each Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. All five episodes will also release on demand and on streaming platforms for SHOWTIME subscribers on October 7.

Directed by Fisher Stevens (Dirty Money, Before the Flood) and Karim Amer (The Vow, The Great Hack), THE LINCOLN PROJECT follows a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists known publicly as the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America, as they take on the task of "saving democracy" and defeating their own party's sitting president.

Celebrated for their scathing ads and biting social media commentary, the Lincoln Project is REVEALED in the series to be a lot more than what meets the eye, with sophisticated data analytics and voter targeting operations churning away behind the scenes. While working to accomplish their stated goal of "defeating Trumpism," the group is shaken by internal upheaval, a sexual harassment scandal, and a tidal wave of negative press. As one fight ends, another is afoot - and this time it's personal.

The series is produced for SHOWTIME by The Othrs in association with Bloomfish Productions and Impact Partners. Producers are Alexander Hyde, Mikaela Beardsley, Allison Berg, Judy Korin and Amy Redford. Executive producers are Karim Amer, Fisher Stevens, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Nina and David Fialkow, Lyn Davis Lear, Vijay Vaidyanathan and Jamie Wolf. Fremantle will distribute the series internationally.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.

Watch the new trailer here:

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares HELLO JACK! Season Two TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares HELLO JACK! Season Two Trailer
September 28, 2022

A new season of kindness creates more incredible change. “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” is co-created and executive produced by Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Wreck-It Ralph” franchise) and Angela C. Santomero (“Blue’s Clues,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”). Watch the new video trailer now!
Dan Wilson (Semisonic) Release New Six-Song EP 'Dancing On The Moon'Dan Wilson (Semisonic) Release New Six-Song EP 'Dancing On The Moon'
September 28, 2022

The GRAMMY-winning songwriter Dan Wilson released his new EP Dancing On The Moon. The six song EP is his first collection of solo material since his 2017 album Re-Covered and follows his band Semisonic’s first release of new music in nearly 20 years You’re Not Alone that was released in 2020.
Caitlin Rose Shares New Single 'Nobody's Sweetheart'Caitlin Rose Shares New Single 'Nobody's Sweetheart'
September 28, 2022

Along with the accompanying official video directed by Austin Leih, the new song is the latest peek at her forthcoming album CAZIMI, her first new release in nearly a decade. Co-written with Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Tenille Townes, Lee Ann Womack), “Nobody’s Sweetheart” finds Rose conflating self-acceptance with rejection of popularity.
Givēon & Drake Pen New Single 'Time' for AMSTERDAM Movie SoundtrackGivēon & Drake Pen New Single 'Time' for AMSTERDAM Movie Soundtrack
September 28, 2022

The track is written by Drake, GIVĒON and Daniel Pemberton. Pemberton also produced the record with Jahaan Sweet. Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker David O. Russell, and starring Academy Award winner Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek and more.
Photos: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & the HOCUS POCUS 2 Cast Hit the Red CarpetPhotos: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & the HOCUS POCUS 2 Cast Hit the Red Carpet
September 28, 2022

Check out photos of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Froy Gutierrez, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Taylor Henderson, Nina Kitchen, Juju Brenner, Kahmora Hall, and Ginger Minj at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere and guests Kristin Chenoweth, Sunny Hostin, and Ralph Macchio.