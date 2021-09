VIDEO: See Zachary Levi in the Trailer for AMERICAN UNDERDOG

Lionsgate Films has released the trailer for American Underdog, a new film starring Zachary Levi, out this Christmas!

American Underdog tells the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from a stockboy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, SUPER BOWL champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback.

The film centers on Warner's unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player - but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin) and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. American Underdog is an uplifting story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family and determination.

Zachary Levi has proven himself to be a triple threat - he is an accomplished actor, singer, and dancer which was displayed with his Tony- nominated performance for "Best Leading Actor in a Musical" in the critically-praised Broadway production, She Loves Me. Levi was also seen toplining David F. Sandberg's blockbuster superhero film, Shazam! from Warner Bros. Pictures/ New Line Cinema. Levi recently took home a SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series for his recurring role for season two of Amazon Studios' Emmy winning series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Watch the trailer here: