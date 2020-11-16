VIDEO: See Meryl Streep in the Trailer for LET THEM ALL TALK

The film will be released on December 10th.

HBO Max debuted the first trailer and key art for their new original feature film "Let Them All Talk" today. Academy Award winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh directed the movie which stars Academy Award winner Meryl Streep, Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Candice Bergen, Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges, Gemma Chan ("Crazy Rich Asians") and Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest. Deborah Eisenberg wrote the screenplay and Gregory Jacobs ("The Laundromat," "Magic Mike") produced.

The film begins streaming on HBO Max Thursday, December 10.

"Let Them All Talk" tells the story of a celebrated author (Meryl Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends (Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest) to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew (Lucas Hedges) comes along to wrangle the ladies as well as her new literary agent (Gemma Chan) who is desperate to find out about her next book.

