VIDEO: See Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. in the Trailer For NEEDLE IN A TIMESTACK

The trailer for Needle In A Timestack, a new film by John Ridley, has been released.

Based on the short story of the same name by Robert Silverberg, the film stars Leslie Odom Jr, Cynthia Erivo, Orlando Bloom, Freida Pinto, and Jadyn Wong.

If love is in the form of a circle, what lines would you cross to be with your soulmate? In this gripping, near-future love story directed by Oscar winner John Ridley, Nick and Janine (Oscar nominees Leslie Odom, Jr. and Cynthia Erivo) live in marital bliss, until Janine's ex-husband (Orlando Bloom) warps time to try to tear them apart using Nick's college girlfriend (Frieda Pinto). As Nick's memories and reality disappear, he must decide what he's willing to sacrifice in order to hold onto - or let go of - everything he loves. Can love endure in a future where time is fluid, and all of life may be just an illusion?

The film is available on digital, on demand, & limited theatrical release on October 15, 2021. It will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray October 19, 2021.

Watch the trailer here: