VIDEO: SHERRI Launches Behind-the-Scenes 'Mockumentary' Series SHERRI'S OFFICE
The first episode of the series is out now.
Sherri Shepherd and her staff at the SHERRI Show have launched a new series, "Sherri's Office."
"Sherri's Office" is a mockumentary online series that shows the behind-the-scenes goings-on of the daytime show Sherri.
This "show-within-a-show" highlights the various cast of characters, including producers, directors, interns, and celebrity guests that work to make Sherri into the hit show it is. Many of the episodes are inspired by actual events that have happened in the Sherri show offices.
In episode one, Sherri feels like her staff is gossiping too much around the office, so she decides to start a juicy rumor. Sherri's attempt to find the gossiper turns the office upside down in a matter of 24 hours, ending with an interesting twist.
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor, and best-selling author Sherri Shepherd brings her inimitable, authentic and comedic perspective to daytime with her own nationally-syndicated talk show, SHERRI.
Sherri's warm, relatable and engaging personality will shine through as she offers her comedic take on the day's entertainment news, pop culture, and trending topics with the daytime audience. As America's favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show will feature celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism.
Taped live in New York City in front of a live studio audience, SHERRI is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury and has been cleared in 98% of the U.S.
Watch the first episode here:
