VIDEO: RuPaul's DRAG RACE UK VS THE WORLD Drops Star-Studded Trailer

Start your engines! World of Wonder just debuted a fierce first look at the series premiere of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World", and the 9 fabulous queens competing.

The series is making its way to WOW Presents Plus on Tuesday, February 1st at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT in the US and select territories internationally, day-and-date with its local airing on BBC.

In case you missed it, the 9 queens competing are Baga Chipz (UK), Blu Hydrangea (UK), Cheryl Hole (UK), Janey Jacké (Holland), Jimbo (Canada), Jujubee (US), Lemon (Canada), Mo Hart (US), and Pangina Heals (Thailand).

In a global first, RuPaul takes Drag Race UK to the next level as he opens up the battle to Drag Race queens from around the world. The nine international members of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE royal alumni will battle it out for the crown in the brand new series RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Versus The World. With the UK as host nation, the series will see iconic queens from different franchises and cultures competing in an international arena, showcasing their country's finest drag in their bid to become the Queen of the Mothertucking World.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World is a World of Wonder production for BBC Three, airing exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US, day-and-date with the BBC airing. It is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three and Kate Phillips, Controller, BBC Entertainment, as BBC Three exclusively brings the global phenomenon RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK to British screens. The BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe, and the Executive Producers are RuPaul, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Sally Miles and Bruce McCoy.

Watch the new trailer here: