VIDEO: Rachel Zegler Talks SNOW WHITE, Aaron Tveit & More on Behind The Tweets

Rachel Zegler was featured on Twitter Movie's Behind The Tweets series to to reveal the stories and new info behind some of her funniest and most buzzy Tweets.

Some highlights from the thread included Rachel telling THE STORY BEHIND a FaceTime with Steven Spielberg, her crush on Aaron Tveit, how she Tweeted to manifest her Snow White role, and more. Watch clips from the interview below!

Zegler plays Maria in Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story film, which is set to be released in theaters tomorrow, December 10. The film also stars Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, and Brian D'Arcy James. She will also be seen in Disney's upcoming live action remake of Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs.

On playing Maria in 2017:

Debunking autotune rumors:

DEBUNKING THE RUMOR ONCE AND FOR ALL pic.twitter.com/ALubyegSv7 - Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) December 9, 2021

On her friendship with Ariana DeBose:

one for the María and Anita fans, obviously pic.twitter.com/0Jad9Plg4a - Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) December 9, 2021

"Manifesting" her upcoming role as Snow White:

just keep manifesting on Twitter. it works. pic.twitter.com/hJxojUdnWl - Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) December 9, 2021

Facetiming Steven Spielberg:

Marie Kondo ? Steven Spielberg

loving mess pic.twitter.com/NXLTZvW4V9 - Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) December 9, 2021

On her love of Aaron Tveit: