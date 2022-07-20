VIDEO: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Drops Teaser Ahead of the Season 2 Premiere

"RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under" just released a gag-worthy first look trailer at the sophomore season, making its way to WOW Presents Plus in select territories on Saturday, July 30th at 12:01am PT, day-and-date with its local airings on Stan (Australia) and TVNZ On Demand (New Zealand).

RuPaul will host the Drag Race Down Under S2 with longtime "Drag Race" icon Michelle Visage and comedian Rhys Nicholson serving as judges.

The ten fierce, queens competing for the title of Down Under's Drag Superstar include Aubrey Haive, Beverly Kills, Faúx Fúr, Hannah Conda, Kween Kong, Minnie Cooper, Molly Poppinz, Pomara Fifth, Spankie Jackzon, and Yuri Guaii.

Watch the new trailer here: