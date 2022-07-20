Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Drops Teaser Ahead of the Season 2 Premiere

The season will premiere on WOW Presents Plus in select territories on Saturday, July 30th at 12:01am PT.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 20, 2022  

"RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under" just released a gag-worthy first look trailer at the sophomore season, making its way to WOW Presents Plus in select territories on Saturday, July 30th at 12:01am PT, day-and-date with its local airings on Stan (Australia) and TVNZ On Demand (New Zealand).

RuPaul will host the Drag Race Down Under S2 with longtime "Drag Race" icon Michelle Visage and comedian Rhys Nicholson serving as judges.

The ten fierce, queens competing for the title of Down Under's Drag Superstar include Aubrey Haive, Beverly Kills, Faúx Fúr, Hannah Conda, Kween Kong, Minnie Cooper, Molly Poppinz, Pomara Fifth, Spankie Jackzon, and Yuri Guaii.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Drops Teaser Ahead of the Season 2 Premiere
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: HBO Releases HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Trailer
July 20, 2022

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen. The series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Watch the new trailer now!
H.E.R. to Star as Belle in ABC's BEAUTY & THE BEAST Live Special
July 20, 2022

Five-time GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. can now add Disney princess to her robust resume as she transforms into Belle for ABC’s upcoming animated and live-action blended special, “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.” The singer will lead never-before-seen musical performances paying homage to the beloved tale.
Jacob Turnbloom Shares New Single 'Ray's Occult'
July 20, 2022

SoCal artist Jacob Turnbloom is sharing his second single for Dangerbird Records Microdose Series. “Ray’s Occult” is a brooding, simmering fever dream that finds Turnbloom rejecting modernity. Last month, he shared the sun-soaked, harmony-laced “Balboa Park”, an ode to his hometown of San Diego.
MAGDALENA BAY Announce Deluxe Reissue & Share Danny L Harle 'Chaeri' Remix
July 20, 2022

To celebrate the Deluxe's release, Magdalena Bay announce a U.S. headline tour, and share the first taste of the reworked record. “Chaeri” receives a remix courtesy of Danny L Harle, who has written and produced for the likes of Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Clairo, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.
Dan Mangan Shares 'Fire Escape'
July 20, 2022

Produced by Drew Brown (Radiohead, Beck, Charlotte Gainsbourg) and featuring an all-star backing combo, “Fire Escape” is joined by an equally star-studded official music video, directed by filmmaker Lester Lyons-Hookham and co-starring actors Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul) and Allison Wright (The Americans, Snowpiercer).