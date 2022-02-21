VIDEO: Prime Video Releases Trailer for Lizzo's New Series WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS

Prime Video has released a first look at global superstar Lizzo's first project as part of her first-look deal with Amazon Studios, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, will premiere Friday, March 25 on Prime Video. The exciting and powerful eight-episode Amazon Original unscripted series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S. and available in other countries and territories around the world in May 2022.

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is a new unscripted series following global superstar and icon Lizzo, who is on THE HUNT for confident, bad-ass women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls and join her world tour. With 10 hopeful women moving into the Big Grrrls House, they must prove they have what it takes to make it to the end and join Lizzo in front of a global audience on the center stage.

Joining Lizzo to help her in the search for dynamic dancers are legendary choreographers Tanisha Scott and O.G. Big Grrrls Chawnta' Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley, and Grace Holden, and several special guests, including choreographer Charm La'Donna, body movement expert Rashida KhanBey Miller, and multi-platinum singer/songwriter SZA.

In addition to appearing in the series, Lizzo will also serve as executive producer alongside Makiah Green, Kevin Beisler, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Myiea Coy, Kimberly Goodman, and Glenda Cox. The series is directed by Nneka Onuorah and produced by Amazon Studios, Bunim-Murray Productions, and Lizzo's production company Lizzo Bangers.

Watch the new trailer here: