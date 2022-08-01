Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Peacock Shares EVERYTHING I KNOW ABOUT LOVE Trailer

EVERYTHING I KNOW ABOUT LOVE premieres on Peacock Thursday, August 25.

Aug. 1, 2022  

Four friends. One story of great love. A messy, raucous stumble into bad dates and heartaches - and surviving your twenties. The bestseller from the heart of Dolly Alderton.

The central love story of Everything I Know About Love is between childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy. But it is also a raucous girl gang show, set in a 2012 London house-share inhabited by four girls - Maggie, Birdy and their mates from university, Amara and Nell.

The series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?

The series stars Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, Marli Siu, Aliyah Odoffin, Connor Finch, Jordan Peters and Ryan Bown.

The series is produced by Working Title Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Watch the trailer for the new series here:

