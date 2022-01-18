VIDEO: Peacock Shares DRAGONS RESCUE RIDERS: HEROES OF THE SKY Trailer

Peacock has released the new trailer for Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky. All six episodes will be released on Thursday, February 3, 2022 only on Peacock.

In a faraway corner of the viking and dragon world, Dragons Rescue Riders Heroes of the Sky is the next chapter following the adventures of viking twins Dak and Leyla, who were rescued and raised by dragons, growing up learning to speak their language. Along with young dragons Winger, Summer, Cutter and Burple, they defend and protect other dragons on exciting adventures around their home of Huttsgalor.

In season two, Dak, Leyla and the Rescue Riders are ready for all new high-flying adventures as Burple finds his strength and becomes "The Incredible Burple" and Haggis goes missing! But when the gang discovers new dragons - a Relentless Rainbow Horn named Sparkle, a Stinkwing with a powerful smell, and fast-flying dragons called Zommerangs - they will have to work together to courageously defend Huttsgalor like never before!

Watch the new trailer here: