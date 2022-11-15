VIDEO: Peacock Shares CASEY ANTHONY: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES Trailer
The 3-part limited series event premieres Tuesday, November 29.
Peacock has debuted the official trailer and key art for CASEY ANTHONY: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES, a 3-part limited series event premiering Tuesday, November 29. For the first time on camera, Casey Anthony sits down to share her side of the story since her culture-defining trial and acquittal 11 years ago.
Directed by Alexandra Dean (This Is Paris, Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story), CASEY ANTHONY: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES is told through Casey's account of the infamous investigation, trial and aftermath, speaking to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison.
The docu-series will also feature Casey's personal archives, behind the scenes footage and the defense's evidence for a never-before-seen look into both sides of a story that ignited a media firestorm.
Considered one of the first "trials of the century" that polarized conversation in living rooms across America, the Casey Anthony case is one that still leaves more questions than answers. There have been several movies and documentaries made to fill in the gaps, and yet, the woman at the center of it all remains the biggest mystery.
Throughout the exclusive three-part documentary series, Casey Anthony finally tells her side of the story and addresses the public that has made so many assumptions for the past 13 years.
Watch the new trailer here:
November 14, 2022
Liz Cass has released her debut album The Words via Ultra Records to great acclaim. The uplifting synth-pop track has been co-produced and mixed by the legendary David Wrench (Arlo Parks, Let’s Eat Grandma, Frank Ocean). The video features Killing Eve actor Coline Atterbury, who portrays the blindfolded demon who haunts Liz Cass.
Nickelback & Tate McRae to Appear at the 2023 JUNO Awards
November 14, 2022
The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) revealed during a press conference at Rogers Place in Edmonton, future home of the 2023 JUNO Awards, that Nickelback and Tate McRae will take the stage in their home province of Alberta when the show comes to town on Monday, March 13.
VIDEO: LE SSERAFIM Drop Music Video for 'Impurities' From Sophomore EP 'Antifragile'
November 14, 2022
Continuing to make history while paving their own path, next global rookies LE SSERAFIM (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE) unveiled their highly anticipated music video for 'Impurities.' Five members, all dressed in white, showcase their elegant, and clean-cut choreography.
LINGO Hosted By RuPaul Charles to Premiere in January on CBS
November 14, 2022
CBS announced the premieres of the new word-twisting game show LINGO, hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner RuPaul Charles; the new action-drama series TRUE LIES, starring Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga; along with returning series dates. Check out the new broadcast schedule now!
The Backseat Lovers Announce 2023 Tour Dates
November 14, 2022
The Backseat Lovers have announced their 2023 North American tour dates. The four-piece will return stateside after participating in Australia and New Zealand’s Laneway Festival as well as an extensive tour of Europe and the U.K. in the first quarter of the year. Kicking off April 18th at Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre.