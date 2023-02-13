VIDEO: Peacock Releases Will Packer Dating Series QUEENS COURT Trailer
The series will premiere on March 16.
Peacock has announced that Will Packer's new comedy series Queen's Court will premiere on March 16.
Love and happiness aren't always a guarantee- and for many women in the public eye, finding a man who can handle her success, fame, and fortune can make things even more complicated.
With Queens Court, mega producer Will Packer brings together 3 famous, single women for an epic new dating series starring Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea.
Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete host the 10-episode series, guiding the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while the Queens develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a KING fit for a Queen.
Watch the new trailer here: