VIDEO: Peacock Releases Will Packer Dating Series QUEENS COURT Trailer

Peacock has announced that Will Packer's new comedy series Queen's Court will premiere on March 16.

Love and happiness aren't always a guarantee- and for many women in the public eye, finding a man who can handle her success, fame, and fortune can make things even more complicated.

With Queens Court, mega producer Will Packer brings together 3 famous, single women for an epic new dating series starring Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea.

Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete host the 10-episode series, guiding the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while the Queens develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a KING fit for a Queen.

Watch the new trailer here: