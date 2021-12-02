VIDEO: Peacock Releases VIGIL Series Trailer

Peacock has released the trailer for their new series, Vigil, which is set to debut on December 23. The series was written and created by Tom Edge and based on an original idea by George Aza-Selinger.

When a crew member is found dead on board the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil, police in Scotland are called in to investigate. The catch? The UK's nuclear deterrent must remain unbroken, so the submarine stays on patrol and Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva must go aboard to begin an investigation. Although the death was written off as an accidental overdose, Amy suspects foul play. But when the crew close ranks in the face of Amy's questioning, a new threat overshadows her inquiry.

The cast includes Suranne Jones (Amy Silva), Rose Leslie (Kirsten Longacre), Shaun Evans (Glover), Martin Compston (Craig Burke), Paterson Joseph (Newsome), Adam James (Prentice), Connor Swindells (Hadlow), Gary Lewis (Robertson), Lolita Chakrabarti (Branning), Anjli Mohindra (Tiffany Docherty), Daniel Portman (Gary Walsh), Lorne Macfadyen (Doward), Stephen Dillane (Shaw) and Lauren Lyle (Jade Antoniak).

Watch the new trailer here: