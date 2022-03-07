VIDEO: Peacock Debuts BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER Trailer

Peacock has shared a new trailer introducing the crew of their upcoming BELOW DECK Down Under series.

The crew features Jason Chambers, Aesha Scott, Ryan McKeown, Tumi Mhlongo, Magda Ziomek, Jamie Sayed, Culver Bradbury, Brittini Burton and Benny Crawley.

Taking ocean adventures to a whole new level, the latest iteration to the Emmy-nominated "Below Deck" franchise is heading to Australia as BELOW DECK Down Under premieres Thursday, March 17 on Peacock. The first three episodes will be made available on premiere day.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the tropical Whitsunday Islands and world-famous Great Barrier Reef in northeastern Australia, the Peacock Original series BELOW DECK Down Under explores the complex, often explosive dynamics of the crew and a rotating group of demanding charter guests on M/Y Thalassa.

This season, Captain Jason Chambers is joined by a familiar face, fan-favorite Aesha Scott as Chief Stew, along with newcomers Chef Ryan McKeown and Bosun Jamie Sayed.Stews Tumi Mhlongo and Magda Ziomek are also on board with deckhands Culver Bradbury, Brittini Burton, and Benny Crawley. Setting the tone for the entire crew, the youthful, charming new captain has a hands-on leadership approach and will do whatever it takes to make sure the guests have an unforgettable vacation, including mesmerizing under-water excursions like scuba diving, snorkeling, and some CLOSE ENCOUNTERS with marine life.

Though the dynamics on board are initially smooth sailing, a boatload of problems bubble up when the Chef immediately falls out of sync with the Chief Stew. The deck team also hits rocky waters when the Bosun's firm management style is called into question by a free-spirited team member with an aversion to rules.

Meanwhile on the interior, Chief Stew Aesha learns the hard way that not everyone on her team will be motivated by her friend-first work mentality. Between charters, the yachties blow off steam by taking full advantage of Australia's world-renowned nightlife, where drama, surprising flirtations, and WILD adventures heat up their well-deserved nights off.