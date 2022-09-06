Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Paramount+ Shares SIGNIFICANT OTHER Film Trailer

The film will hold its World Premiere at the 2022 New York Comic Con.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art for its upcoming original high concept thriller, SIGNIFICANT OTHER. The film will hold its World Premiere at the 2022 New York Comic Con, and will exclusively debut on the service on Friday, October 7th in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and Italy, and later this year in additional international territories where Paramount+ is available.

Presented by Paramount+ in Association with Paramount Pictures' Players Label, SIGNIFICANT OTHER follows a young couple Harry (Jake Lacy, "White Lotus") and Ruth (Maika Monroe, "It Follows") who take a remote backpacking trip through the Pacific Northwest, but things take a dark turn when they realize they may not be alone.

Catch SIGNIFICANT OTHER at NEW YORK COMIC CON

"SIGNIFICANT OTHER New York Comic Con World Premiere Screening & Panel" will take place on Thursday, October 6th from 6:30PM to 8:30PM in Room 401 at the Javitz Convention Center. Following the World Premiere screening, cast and filmmakers will speak to the making of the exciting high concept thriller.

Produced by Paramount Pictures' Players Label, SIGNIFICANT OTHER is written and directed by Dan Berk & Robert Olsen. The film is produced by Dan Kagan and executive produced by Dan Berk, Robert Olsen, Maika Monroe and Kevin Sullivan.

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and the Smithsonian Channel.

The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues.

Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2022 - Where to Watch HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL & More New Releases!Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2022 - Where to Watch HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL & More New Releases!
September 4, 2022

This September, Broadway fans can wind down from summer with a stacked lineup of new albums, concerts, television shows, and movies to binge. From the new live capture of Heathers: the Musical on the West End to the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!
VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 14 Reunion TrailerVIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 14 Reunion Trailer
September 2, 2022

This season, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora returned. Former friend Marlo Hampton was back, and this time, holding her very own peach. Newest Housewife Sanya Richards-Ross joined as a four-time Gold Medal Olympian, mother, wife, and businesswoman. Watch the new video trailer now!
Christopher Martin to Release New Single 'Guaranteed'Christopher Martin to Release New Single 'Guaranteed'
September 2, 2022

The feel good easy-vibe song, produced by Robert Livingston is the follow-up single to “You’ll Never Find.”  Christopher maintains his smooth modern vocals with a touch of soul.  Martin’s vocal styling and lyrics make him the ultimate lovers tour guide, hitting the right spots.
Rufus Kampa Joins THE CROWN as Prince WilliamRufus Kampa Joins THE CROWN as Prince William
September 2, 2022

The season will also feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.
VIDEO: Christine Baranski Reveals How Broadway Contributed to THE GOOD FIGHTVIDEO: Christine Baranski Reveals How Broadway Contributed to THE GOOD FIGHT
September 2, 2022

BroadwayWorld sat down with Christine Baranski ahead of the premiere to discuss saying goodbye to Diane Lockhart in The Good Fight after six seasons, what it was like tackling real-life issues through the series, and how Broadway has contributed to the series throughout its six seasons. Watch the new video interview now!