VIDEO: Paramount+ Shares SIGNIFICANT OTHER Film Trailer

Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art for its upcoming original high concept thriller, SIGNIFICANT OTHER. The film will hold its World Premiere at the 2022 New York Comic Con, and will exclusively debut on the service on Friday, October 7th in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and Italy, and later this year in additional international territories where Paramount+ is available.

Presented by Paramount+ in Association with Paramount Pictures' Players Label, SIGNIFICANT OTHER follows a young couple Harry (Jake Lacy, "White Lotus") and Ruth (Maika Monroe, "It Follows") who take a remote backpacking trip through the Pacific Northwest, but things take a dark turn when they realize they may not be alone.

Catch SIGNIFICANT OTHER at NEW YORK COMIC CON

"SIGNIFICANT OTHER New York Comic Con World Premiere Screening & Panel" will take place on Thursday, October 6th from 6:30PM to 8:30PM in Room 401 at the Javitz Convention Center. Following the World Premiere screening, cast and filmmakers will speak to the making of the exciting high concept thriller.

Produced by Paramount Pictures' Players Label, SIGNIFICANT OTHER is written and directed by Dan Berk & Robert Olsen. The film is produced by Dan Kagan and executive produced by Dan Berk, Robert Olsen, Maika Monroe and Kevin Sullivan.

