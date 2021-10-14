VIDEO: Paramount+ Releases MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN Trailer

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, TODAY released the official trailer and key art for its upcoming new original drama series Mayor of Kingstown.

From Academy Award® nominee and "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan, and Hugh Dillon, the 10-episode season will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 14 and features an all-star cast including Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner, Academy Award® winner Dianne Wiest, Emmy Award® winner Kyle Chandler, Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird and Tobi Bamtefa.

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family - power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Mayor of Kingstown will be executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman.

As part of Sheridan's deal with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS, Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 - the "Yellowstone" origin story premiering on Paramount+ Dec. 19 - are the first from his exclusive multi-year pact, which includes scripted and procedural series for streaming and linear. 101 Studios serves as a production partner on all series.

Watch the new trailer here: