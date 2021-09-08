VIDEO: Official Trailer for LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

Focus Features has released the official trailer for Last Night in Soho, a new film starring Abigail Breslin, Anya Taylor Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Diana Rigg, and more. The film will be released in theaters on October 29.

In acclaimed director Edgar Wright's psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.

The film features Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, and Synnøve Karlsen. It was produced by Nira Park, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Laura Richardson, and Edgar Wright.

Watch the new trailer below: