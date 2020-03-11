VIDEO: Nick Offerman Talks Resting Empathy Face on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Nick Offerman walks through how he and wife Megan Mullally transformed their bestselling book into the In Bed with Nick and Megan podcast and discusses how his character on the FX on Hulu miniseries Devs puts Elon Musk to shame.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon."

