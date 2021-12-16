VIDEO: New HOCUS POCUS 2 Footage in Disney+ 2022 Streaming Announcement

Disney+ has also released a new video highlighting all of the exciting originals and library content that will be available in 2022.

The special look gives fans a preview of some of the most highly-anticipated titles coming next year, including Lisa Kudrow in "Better Nate Than Ever," "Free Guy," "Eternals," "The Book of Boba Fett," "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," "Hocus Pocus 2," "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Ms. Marvel," "She-Hulk," "Moon Knight" and more.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment.

The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Watch the new video here: