VIDEO: Netflix Shares TREES OF PEACE Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming Trees of Peace film. The feature is set to be released on June 10.

The film follows four women from different backgrounds forge an unbreakable sisterhood while trapped and in hiding during the genocide in Rwanda. Inspired by true events.

The cast features Eliane Umuhire, Charmaine Bingwa, Ella Cannon, Bola Koleosho, and Tongayi Chirisa.

Trees of Peace was written and directed by Alanna Brown.

Watch the new trailer here: