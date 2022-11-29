VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE VOLCANO: RESCUE FROM WHAKAARI Trailer

In the tense and gripping documentary feature THE VOLCANO: Rescue From Whakaari, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy tracks the minute-by-minute unfolding of the tragic volcanic eruption off the coast of New Zealand in December of 2019, ultimately claiming 22 lives.

The new documentary will begin streaming on December 16, 2022. Watch the first look trailer below!

During a routine sightseeing day-trip to a remote volcanic island, 47 tourists and guides were trapped in the epicenter of a boiling pyroclastic surge of toxic dust and ash. Both terrifying and inspiring, the film uses first-hand accounts to convey the experience of living through such a lethal eruption.

Offering more than a startling and brutal portrait of mother nature's profound indifference, THE VOLCANO also serves as testimony to human nature's innate generosity. Guided by survivors - men and women who were tested in ways they never imagined - as well as the courageous and quick-thinking ordinary citizens who sprang to action that day, the viewer comes to understand the value of our human connection.

Stark and dramatic storytelling, THE VOLCANO paints a raw and honest portrait of humanity at its best, even as it faces nature at her worst.

Watch the new trailer here: