VIDEO: Netflix Shares QUEER EYE Season Six Trailer

The new season is set to premiere on December 31, 2021.

Dec. 27, 2021  

Netflix has shared the trailer for season six of Queer Eye! The new season is set to premiere on December 31, 2021.

The Emmy® Award-winning QUEER EYE returns in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC. Get ready, y'all!

This season, Queer Eye's fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, TX. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans.

Watch the new trailer here:

