VIDEO: Netflix Shares ONI: THUNDER GOD'S TALE Teaser

Netflix has shared the teaser for ONI: THUNDER GOD'S TALE. The new series will debut with four episodes.

The cast includes Momona Tamada, Archie Yates, Craig Robinson, Tantoo Cardinal, Brittany Ishibashi, Omar Miller, Anna Akana, Charlet Takahashi Chung, Miyuki Sawashiro, Yuki Matsuzaki, Seth Carr, Robert Kondo and George Takei.

In a world filled with the oddball gods and monsters of Japanese mythology, one of the creature's free-spirited daughters, Onari, is determined to follow in the footsteps of the mighty heroes of lore, but her unique powers are yet to be revealed. Does she have what it takes to fight to protect her peaceful village from the encroaching threat of the gods' mysterious enemies, the "Oni"?

"The story of a brave girl caught between two worlds divided is, at its core, not only a very personal story for me, but one that's become personal for everyone involved including our absolute dream cast. Every one of these incredible talents from our dream list accepted with such passion and empathy for the story, and collaborating with them has been equally humbling and inspiring," said creator and showrunner Dice Tsutsumi. "They've given souls to our characters and unparalleled performances for our animators."

Watch the new teaser here: