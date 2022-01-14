VIDEO: Netflix Shares INVENTING ANNA Limited Series Trailer

Today, Netflix released the trailer for Inventing Anna. The 9 episode limited series from executive producer and showrunner Shonda Rhimes is set to debut on February 11, 2022.

In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York's social scene - and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York's biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream?

Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey? The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article "How an Aspiring 'It' Girl Tricked New York's Party People - and its Banks" by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.

The cast includes Anna Chlumsky (Vivian), Julia Garner (Anna Delvey), Arian Moayed (Todd), KATIE Lowes (Rachel), Alexis Floyd (Neff), Anders Holm (Jack), Anna Deavere Smith (Maud), Jeff Perry (Lou), Terry Kinney (Barry), and Laverne Cox (Kacy).

Watch the new trailer here: