VIDEO: Netflix Shares FISTFUL OF VENGEANCE Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for the new live-action Fist Full of Vengeance film. The new feature is set to be released on February 17.

Super-powered assassin Kai and friends Lu Xin and Tommy track a killer from San Francisco's Chinatown to Thailand to avenge the death of a loved one. But their hunt soon entangles them with old enemies, a mysterious billionaire and an ancient mystical force bent on taking over the world.

Iko Uwais (The Raid) stars with Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat), Lawrence Kao (Max Steel) and Pearl Thusi (Queen Sono) in this fast-and-furious martial arts action film.

Watch the new trailer here: