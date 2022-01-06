VIDEO: Netflix Shares FINDING OLA Teaser Trailer

Netflix has shared the teaser trailer for Finding Ola. The new film is set to premiere on February 3.

The new Arab series stars Sawsan Badr, Hany Adel, Nada Mousa, Mahmoud El Leithy, and Dalia Shawky. The series features special appearances of Arab talents such as iconic actor Khaled El Nabawy, and others.

The series portrays the beloved character "Ola Abd ElSabour'', and her adventures after her first appearance in the groundbreaking social drama series "I want to get married - Ayza Atgawez" ten years ago.

"Finding Ola" is directed by Hadi El Bagoury, starring Hend Sabry who will also be the Executive Producer for the first time, and her company SALAM PROD., in cooperation with Partner Pro & Executive Producer Amin El Masri. The show is influenced by the main characters of "I want to get married - Ayza Atgawez" series, which was written by Ghada Abd El Aal. "Finding Ola" is written by Maha El Wazir and Ghada Abd El Aal.

Watch the new teaser here: