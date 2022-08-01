VIDEO: Netflix Shares DRIVE HARD: THE MALOOF WAY Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for Drive Hard: The Maloof Way. The new series, which follows Sammy Maloof, will premiere on August 26.

Legendary racer Sammy Maloof and his family of racers and stunt drivers build the world's baddest cars to make sure their clients take the checkered flag on race day.

And when the racing dust settles, the Maloofs pull back the curtain on professional stunt driving as they practice and execute the most action-packed feats imaginable.

The eight, 60 minute episodes were executive produced by Mark Kadin, Will Ehbrecht, Ken Snow, and Tod Mesirow.

Watch the new trailer here: