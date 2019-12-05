VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for RONNY CHIENG: ASIAN COMEDIAN DESTROYS AMERICA

Netflix has released the trailer for RONNY CHIENG: ASIAN COMEDIAN DESTROYS AMERICA!

Comedian, THE DAILY SHOW Correspondent, and Crazy Rich Asians actor Ronny Chieng makes his Netflix comedy special debut in Asian Comedian Destroys America! Born in Malaysia and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire, Singapore, and Australia, Chieng shares his unapologetic perspective about his journey to America thus far. From evaluating the effects of consumerism to theorizing how efficient the U.S. would be with an Asian-American President, Chieng shares what he thinks really makes America great in Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

Watch the trailer below!

RONNY CHIENG: ASIAN COMEDIAN DESTROYS AMERICA premieres globally on Netflix on December 17, 2019





