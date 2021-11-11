VIDEO: Netflix Releases THE HAND OF GOD Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for The Hand of God, Italy's official submission for best international film at the 94th Academy Awards. The film will be released in select theaters December 3 and on Netflix December 15, 2021.

From Academy Award-winning writer and director Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty), comes the story of a young man's heartbreak and liberation in 1980s Naples, Italy.

The HAND OF GOD follows Fabietto Schisa, an awkward Italian teen whose life and vibrant, eccentric family are suddenly upended-first by the electrifying arrival of soccer legend Diego Maradona and then by a shocking accident from which Maradona inadvertently saves Fabietto, setting his future in motion. Sorrentino returns to his hometown to tell his most personal story, a tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss.

The cast includes Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, Luisa Ranieri, Renato Carpentieri, Massimiliano Gallo, Betti Pedrazzi, Biagio Manna, Ciro Capano, Enzo Decaro, Lino Musella, and Sofya Gershevich.

Watch the new trailer here: