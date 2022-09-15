VIDEO: Netflix Debuts the Trailer for Nick Kroll's Netflix Stand-up Special Debut

Nick Kroll makes his Netflix stand-up special debut with Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy. The special will premiere globally on Netflix on September 27, 2022.

Little Big Boy: After performing stand-up for 20 years, Nick Kroll makes his Netflix stand-up special debut with Little Big Boy. Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, in a set that is hilarious with an emotional undercurrent, Nick also shows a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, the trick to farting without making any noise ... and much more.

The special is executive produced by Kroll, John Irwin, Casey Spira, Julie Darmody and Christie Smith. It is directed by Bill Benz.

Kroll has conquered a number of comedy mediums on Netflix, as a star and co-creator of animated titles Big Mouth and Human Resources, along with comedy special Oh Hello, On Broadway.

Nick Kroll has established himself as one of today's most sought-after creators, writers, producers, and actors in both film and television. Kroll recently completed his hilarious Middle Aged Boy Tour. The tour hit multiple US cities with sold out shows in the US, UK and Australia, including a sold out show at Carnegie Hall. During the tour, he shot his standup special for Netflix, which will be released September 27.

Upcoming, Kroll will star in Olivia Wilde's New Line thriller, DON'T WORRY DARLING alongside Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine. Kroll co-created, writes, produces and performs over 30 voices on the Emmy-nominated Netflix animated series BIG MOUTH, which is based on his childhood. The series has been renewed for a sixth and seventh season. The sixth season premieres on October 28. Kroll and the BIG MOUTH team recently premiered their new Netflix series, HUMAN RESOURCES, featuring THE VOICE talents of Hugh Jackman, Aidy Bryant and Keke Palmer, among many others, which was picked up for a second season.

Kroll recently wrapped production on the upcoming Hulu series HISTORY OF THE WORLD: PART II, alongside Mel Brooks which is a follow up to Brooks' 1981 film. He serves as a writer and is an executive producer alongside Mel Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Salter. Kroll was personally approached by comedic legend Brooks to spearhead of the project. Hulu ordered eight episodes of the show.

Kroll was the creative executive producer on his sketch show, KROLL SHOW, which ran for three seasons on Comedy Central. Kroll also starred as "Ruxin" in the hit FX show THE LEAGUE for a total of seven seasons.

Watch the new trailer here: