VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE CIRCLE Season Four Trailer

Netflix has debuted the trailer for the fourth season of The Circle.

The Circle is back for Season 4, and we're turning the heat up higher than ever! What else would anyone expect from the spiciest season yet?

More catfishing, more drama, more money and surprises await as a new set of contestants compete in challenges to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. The Circle is hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau.

Starting May 4, new episodes of The Circle will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 13 hour-long episodes: Week 1 (Wednesday, May 4): Epsiodes 1-4, Week 2 (Wednesday, May 11): Episodes 5-8, Week 3 (Wednesday, May 18): Episodes 9-12, and Week 4 (Wednesday, May 25): Finale Episode.

Watch the new trailer here: