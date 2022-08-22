VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE ANTHRAX ATTACKS Film Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for The Anthrax Attacks. The film is set to begin streaming on September 8.

From Oscar-nominated director Dan Krauss (Extremis, The Kill Team), The Anthrax Attacks tells the story of the 2001 anthrax attacks on the United States and one of the largest and most complex FBI investigations in the history of law enforcement.

Five Americans were killed and at least 17 fell ill in what became one of the worst biological attacks in U.S. history, which followed one week after the September 11 terrorist attacks. Unfolding across America and beyond, it's an incredible scientific tale of deadly poison, obsession, and paranoia, all told against the backdrop of the war on terror.

Using a combination of interviews and scripted reenactments based on emails and FBI field notes, the documentary feature also shares shocking and heartbreaking stories from investigators, survivors and the families of those who were infected.

Starring Clark Gregg as. Dr. Bruce Ivins, The Anthrax Attacks is produced by BBC Studios Production.

Watch the trailer for the film here: