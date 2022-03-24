VIDEO: Netflix Debuts SILVERTON SIEGE Action Thriller Trailer

Netflix has debuted the new trailer for the new action thriller Silverton Siege. The new film is set to debut on April 27.

The cast includes Thabo Rametsi, Arnold Vosloo, Noxolo Dlamini, Stefan Erasmus, Michelle Mosalakae, Elani Dekker, Shane Wellington, Tumisho Masha.

Silverton Siege is an action thriller inspired by TRUE LIFE events that took place in South Africa in 1980. A trio of freedom fighters get into a COLLISION COURSE with the state after a failed sabotage mission, which turns into a bank hostage stand off.

Watch the new trailer here: