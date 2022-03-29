VIDEO: Netflix Debuts OZARK: THE FINAL EPISODES Trailer

The end is near, the final episodes of Ozark will premiere in exactly one month on April 29, 2022. Once the finale has aired, viewers will be able to take a deep dive into the making of the final season in "A Farewell to Ozark," a 30-minute retrospective that serves as a love letter to one of Netflix's great drama series.

The piece, which will be available on Netflix, explores the genesis of the series, the rich characters we loved and loved to hate, the gripping performances that captivated us, the creatives who made magic behind the camera, and a wealth of memories over the last five years.

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

The fourth and final Season of Ozark will premiere in two parts consisting of 7 episodes each. The first part premiered January 21, 2022, the second part will premiere April 29, 2022.

Ozark stars Emmy AwardÂ® Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy AwardÂ® Winner Laura Linney, Emmy AwardÂ® Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, Emmy AwardÂ® Winner Richard Thomas, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica FalcÃ³n. Emmy AwardÂ® Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer. The series is from MRC Television.

Watch the trailer here: