VIDEO: Netflix Debuts New Trailer for John Wayne Gacy Documentary Series

Netflix has released the trailer for Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes. The new documentary series will be released on April 20.

Serial killer John Wayne Gacy was an aspiring politician, beloved local contractor, and part-time clown-for-hire who murdered 33 young men between 1972 and 1976. The majority of his victims were found buried under his house, in the quiet northwest suburbs of Chicago.

Fifty years later, DNA scientists are still trying to identify all of his victims, but thanks to 60 hours of unearthed audio between Gacy and his defense team, we have fresh perspective on the narcissistic mindset of the murderer and a deeper understanding of how he operated for so long with impunity.

The second installment in an ongoing series from filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes), this three-part documentary also features new interviews with key participants - some of whom have never talked before, including gut-wrenching testimony from one of Gacy's survivors - all IN SEARCH OF answers to a crucial question: How was a public figure like Gacy able to get away with murder for so long?

Watch the new trailer here: