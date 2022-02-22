VIDEO: Netflix Debut Taylor Tomlinson's LOOK AT YOU Comedy Special Trailer

The previously announced special, Look At You, marks Taylor Tomlinson's second original comedy special on Netflix, including Quarter-Life Crisis. The special is set to premiere on Netflix on March 8.

The special was filmed at the historic Wilbur Theater in Boston in December 2021.

Kristian Mercado directs and Taylor Tomlinson serves as Executive Producer alongside Judi Marmel and John Bravakis.

Taylor Tomlinson returns to Netflix with her second original comedy special Look At You. Taylor hilariously shares an intimate look at her struggles with mental health, grief, and dating.

Watch the new trailer here: