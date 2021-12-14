Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Nathalie Cox & Kelsey Grammer in MISS WILLOUGHBY AND THE HAUNTED BOOKSHOP Trailer

The film will be released On Demand, Digital and DVD on February 8.

Dec. 14, 2021  

Move over Miss Marple, there's a smart, stylish new detective in town in MISS WILLOUGHBY AND THE HAUNTED BOOKSHOP, coming to On Demand, Digital and DVD February 8 from Lionsgate. Nathalie Cox and Kelsey Grammer star in this thrilling whodunit-adventure.

Move over Miss Marple, there's a smart, stylish new detective in town - meet Miss Willoughby! Orphaned as a child, raised by a family friend (Kelsey Grammer, "Frasier"), and skilled in strategy, literature, and martial arts, there's no case she can't solve.

But even she is baffled when a longtime friend tells her that a ghost is haunting the bookstore she runs. Is someone playing a trick on the poor woman? Is it a hallucination? Or is something more sinister going on? Make some tea and settle in to watch this thrilling whodunit-adventure and find out!

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


From This Author Michael Major