VIDEO: Nathalie Cox & Kelsey Grammer in MISS WILLOUGHBY AND THE HAUNTED BOOKSHOP Trailer

Move over Miss Marple, there's a smart, stylish new detective in town in MISS WILLOUGHBY AND THE HAUNTED BOOKSHOP, coming to On Demand, Digital and DVD February 8 from Lionsgate. Nathalie Cox and Kelsey Grammer star in this thrilling whodunit-adventure.

Move over Miss Marple, there's a smart, stylish new detective in town - meet Miss Willoughby! Orphaned as a child, raised by a family friend (Kelsey Grammer, "Frasier"), and skilled in strategy, literature, and martial arts, there's no case she can't solve.

But even she is baffled when a longtime friend tells her that a ghost is haunting the bookstore she runs. Is someone playing a trick on the poor woman? Is it a hallucination? Or is something more sinister going on? Make some tea and settle in to watch this thrilling whodunit-adventure and find out!

Watch the new trailer here: